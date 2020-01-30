Henley Forest stay top after thrilling 6-3 home success

FOOTBALL

HENLEY Forest of Arden cemented top spot in Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One with a 6-3 victory over visiting AFC Stratford Town.

Arden did most of the damage in the first half, racing into a 5-1 lead prior to the interval.

Despite conceding twice in the second period, Arden were largely untroubled and capped off a fine win with a sixth goal.

Tom Byrom, Tom Tarbuck and Sam Churchly all bagged braces in the thrilling win while substitutes Samuel Brefo (2) and Thomas Bromley scored for Town.

South Redditch Athletic remain two points off the league leaders following comfortable 4-1 win over third-placed GSH United, thanks to goals from Stuart Hall (2), Aaron Bunn and Ashnah Powell.

Fourth-placed Claverdon got their title tilt back on track with a narrow 3-2 victory over basement boys Central Ajax Reserves.

Marc Passey’s double and strike from Rich Heath secured the three points for Claverdon.

Chris Bann and George Kirby were on target for struggling Ajax. In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, second-placed Redditch Borough made it nine wins out of nine after they eased past league leaders Bretforton Old Boys 3-0.

Goals from Grant Dodd, Callum Ribbans and Errol Powell secured the three points for Borough, who are now seven points off Old Boys with six games in hand.

Bottom-of-the-table Blockley Sports are still searching for their first points of the season after they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of second-bottom Tysoe United.

Jordan Rooke (2) and Gawain Hyde netted for Tysoe. Goals from Ollie Ashley-Clarke, Richard Foreman, Tom Johnson, Mark Rigby and Sam Dymond fired FISSC Reserves to an emphatic 5-1 victory over AFC Alcester Town.

Meanwhile, Shipston Excelsior Reserves moved up to third as Jake Bradley’s double and goals from Joe Fisher and Jake Harris inspired them to a comfortable 4-0 success over Shottery United.

Elsewhere, Shipston Excelsior Colts beat Inkberrow Academy 1-0 in their Division Two KO Cup second leg to win the first round tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Jacob Siviter’s first-half strike was enough to ensure Shipston’s safe passage into the second round.