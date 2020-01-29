Derby win for Stratford U14s

RUGBY UNION

FOLLOWING a short Christmas break and then seeing the previous game cancelled, Stratford U14s returned to action on Sunday with a 26-12 victory over Evesham.

U14s skipper Oliver Pearson won the toss and opted for the kick-off.

After a few phases, a break of line gave Evesham the chance to intercept the ball and run, however, Matt Belcher made the tackle before the visitors could score.

However, Evesham regained themselves and scored an unconverted try.

Soon after, Belcher managed to break the line and score under the posts.

Ed Irwin kicked the ball between the posts to give Stratford a 7-5 lead.

After a rousing half-time team talk, the U14s started the second half brightly and extended their lead to 12-5 when Jago Vialan played in Charles Squires to score in the corner.

Following the restart, the ball found its way to Belcher, who slipped around the outside and ran down the wing, beating the full-back before placing the ball down between the posts.

Irwin successfully kicked the conversion attempt to make it 19-5 in Stratford’s favour.

After more battling, Evesham ran in a converted try to reduce the arrears to 19-12.

With just minutes to go, Stratford secured the win when Vialan collected the ball from the back of a scrum on Evesham’s 5m line and dived between the posts to score.

Irwin kicked the conversion to complete the scoring.