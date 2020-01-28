Earlswood Town stun runaway leaders

FOOTBALL

EARLSWOOD Town made it four league wins on the bounce by shocking runaway leaders Solihull United at Malthouse Lane on Saturday.

From the off United enjoyed plenty of the ball, but failed to threaten, with the Earls more than happy to sit in and soak up the pressure.

In a game void of clear-cut chances, Solihull’s top scorer Costelus Lauturu had their best chance midway through the half.

Using his pace to burst in behind the Town defence, his shot was parried away by goalkeeper Dan Farr.

Up the other end, set pieces looked the best bet for the hosts and a Gary Walker corner skipped past everyone before nearly going in off a Solihull defender.

Solihull failed to heed this warning and five minutes before the break, another corner led to the opening goal.

Walker’s delivery landed right on top of the goalkeeper, who fumbled the ball into his own net after being put under some pressure.

United appealed for a foul, but the officials were unmoved and the goal stood.

After the break United struggled to break down the Earlswood defence and with 20 minutes to go, the hosts doubled their lead.

Striker Matt Pemberton refused to give up on a ball heading out on the byline and managed to keep the ball alive before his cross found midfielder Matt Green, who had rushed into the box to slot home.

Earlswood now face a hectic schedule as they look to catch up on their league fixtures.

Tom Reynolds’s side are away to Bolehall Swifts on Saturday (2pm) and then on the road to Solihull United on Monday (7.45pm).

Earlswood then welcome Alcester Town to Malthouse Lane on Wednesday (7.45pm) in what would be their third game in the space of five days.