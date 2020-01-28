Work on first 400 Long Marston Airfield homes to begin this spring

Work on the first 400 homes of the new Garden Village development at Long Marston Airfield will begin this spring.

The site, being developed by CALA Homes, is being supported by up to £13.4million of funding from the Homes England Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Public open space, sports pitches, a multi-use games area, drainage ponds and a community orchard are also included in this first phase of the development.

Ultimately there are plans to build 3,500 homes on the Long Marston site, but plans for the rest still have to gain planning permission.

Daniel Forrester, regional land director at CALA Homes Midlands, comments: “We’re delighted to have completed the final steps which enable us to start work on such an important development for Stratford and the surrounding area.

“The acquisition of the site has been a long and complex process, and we have worked in close partnership with Homes England and Stratford-upon-Avon District Council to bring our proposal to fruition.”