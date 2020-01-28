Man dies at Ebrington building site

A man has died following an incident at a building site in Ebrington last week.

Emergency services were called to the Ebrington Rise development at 8.20am last Thursday morning to reports that a man had been injured.

Sadly the man died of his injuries and the matter has now been passed to the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.

The Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed that the man’s next of kin had been informed.

A spokesperson for Piper Homes, said: “We can confirm that there was an incident at our Ebrington Rise development on Thursday 23rd January which unfortunately resulted in a fatality.

“We are working closely with the police and emergency teams as they carry out their investigations and will be supporting all site personnel who have been affected.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts go out to the family, friends and colleagues who have been affected.