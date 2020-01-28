UPDATE: Charges brought following Leamington murder

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of 17-year-old Nasir Patrice in Leamington have brought charges against two males.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 15th January on Tachbrook Road.

A 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Richard Talawila, 18, from London, has been charged with kidnap and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both males appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Monday and were remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court today, Tuesday.