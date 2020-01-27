Man taken to hospital following Warwick Road crash

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Warwick Road this afternoon.

The collision took place at around 2.50pm and police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible, with delays reported nearby.

Two cars and a van were involved in the incident, close to the entrance to the Fisherman’s Car Park.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire Police and the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service all attended the scene, with firefighters having to remove the roof of one of the vehicles involved.

One of the drivers, an elderly man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with potentially serious injuries while the driver of the van, a man in his 60s was also taken to hospital in Warwick, with non-serious injuries.

A third patient was assessed at the scene but did not require treatment.