Wilson departs Town for rivals Banbury

FOOTBALL

THE versatile Lewis Wilson has departed Stratford Town for local rivals Banbury United, it has been announced.

The 26-year-old, who has been used in a variety of positions during his time at the Arden Garages Stadium, made 83 appearances in all competitions for Town after signing from St Neots Town.

Wilson, who has also had spells at Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds, scored 11 goals for the Blues.