Family pays tribute to man who died following collision near Ullenhall

THE family of a man who died following a collision on the A4189 near Ullenhall has paid tribute to him.

The two vehicle collision occurred at around 3.50pm on 11th December.

Kenneth Alder, who was seriously injured in the incident, died in hospital on 24th December.

Mr Alder (pictured with wife Maureen), 74, from Wootton Wawen, was travelling in a Ford Focus when it was in collision with another car.

Mr Alder’s family said: “Loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all the family who are deeply saddened by his passing and which has left a void in all of our lives.

“Wife Maureen loses her life partner, together for 55 years married for 50. Maureen is still recovering from extensive injuries which has prolonged the funeral as she is still too weak to attend. The family wishes to thank the air ambulance and the staff at the QE for their care and support.”

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and urging anyone with any information to call 101 quoting incident 317 of 11th December 2019.