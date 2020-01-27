Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 25th January
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Kings Langley 1-0 Stratford Town
Midland League, Premier Division
Racing Club Warwick 0-0 AFC Wulfrunians
Division One
Studley 3-0 NKF Burbage
Division Two
Northfield Town 5-0 Alcester Town
Earlswood Town 2-0 Solihull United
Division Three
Continental Star 4-0 Shipston Excelsior
Les James Challenge Cup, Quarter-finals
FC Stratford 1-3 Coventry Alvis
West Midlands League, Premier Division
Wolverhampton Sporting Community 2-0 Littleton
Hellenic League, Division Two North
Southam United 3-2 Long Crendon Reserves
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Central Ajax Reserves 2-3 Claverdon
GSH United 1-4 South Redditch Athletic
Henley Forest of Arden 6-3 AFC Stratford Town
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Blockley Sports 1-3 Tysoe United
FISSC Reserves 5-1 AFC Alcester Town
Redditch Borough 3-0 Bretforton Old Boys
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 4-0 Shottery United
Division Two KO Cup, First Round
Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-0 Inkberrow Academy
Sunday, 26th January
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Cropthorne 1-2 Stour Excelsior
Division Three
Titans 2-2 Stour Excelsior Reserves
Bromsgrove & District League, Rose Bowl, Group Stages
Bromsgrove Partisan 3-3 Studley Rangers
RUGBY
Saturday, 25th January
Midlands Two West (South)
Nuneaton Old Edwardians 50-7 Southam
Pinley 18-25 Stratford-upon-Avon
Midlands Three West (South)
Burbage 12-10 Alcester
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon 11-8 Bromyard
Harbury 27-31 Pershore
HOCKEY
Saturday, 25th January
MRHA Midlands One
University of Nottingham 2nds 3-0 Stratford 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 1-1 University of Nottingham 3rds
South West One
Old Halesonians 3rds 1-5 Stratford 3rds
South West Two
Stratford 4ths 3-3 Barford Tigers 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 6ths 0-5 Stratford 5ths
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Stratford Ladies 2nds 3-1 Shipston 1sts
Sunday, 26th January
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Five
Stratford Ladies 4ths 1-4 Coventry & North Warwickshire 3rds