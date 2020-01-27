Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 25th January

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Kings Langley 1-0 Stratford Town

Midland League, Premier Division

Racing Club Warwick 0-0 AFC Wulfrunians

Division One

Studley 3-0 NKF Burbage

Division Two

Northfield Town 5-0 Alcester Town

Earlswood Town 2-0 Solihull United

Division Three

Continental Star 4-0 Shipston Excelsior

Les James Challenge Cup, Quarter-finals

FC Stratford 1-3 Coventry Alvis

West Midlands League, Premier Division

Wolverhampton Sporting Community 2-0 Littleton

Hellenic League, Division Two North

Southam United 3-2 Long Crendon Reserves

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Central Ajax Reserves 2-3 Claverdon

GSH United 1-4 South Redditch Athletic

Henley Forest of Arden 6-3 AFC Stratford Town

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Blockley Sports 1-3 Tysoe United

FISSC Reserves 5-1 AFC Alcester Town

Redditch Borough 3-0 Bretforton Old Boys

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 4-0 Shottery United

Division Two KO Cup, First Round

Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-0 Inkberrow Academy

Sunday, 26th January

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Cropthorne 1-2 Stour Excelsior

Division Three

Titans 2-2 Stour Excelsior Reserves

Bromsgrove & District League, Rose Bowl, Group Stages

Bromsgrove Partisan 3-3 Studley Rangers

RUGBY

Saturday, 25th January

Midlands Two West (South)

Nuneaton Old Edwardians 50-7 Southam

Pinley 18-25 Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Three West (South)

Burbage 12-10 Alcester

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon 11-8 Bromyard

Harbury 27-31 Pershore

HOCKEY

Saturday, 25th January

MRHA Midlands One

University of Nottingham 2nds 3-0 Stratford 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 1-1 University of Nottingham 3rds

South West One

Old Halesonians 3rds 1-5 Stratford 3rds

South West Two

Stratford 4ths 3-3 Barford Tigers 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 6ths 0-5 Stratford 5ths

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Stratford Ladies 2nds 3-1 Shipston 1sts

Sunday, 26th January

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Five

Stratford Ladies 4ths 1-4 Coventry & North Warwickshire 3rds