Police appeal to find missing Stratford man

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing man.

71-year-old William Asher was last seen at his home in Stratford this morning (Friday 24 January).

He is white, 5ft 6ins, with white hair. He may be wearing glasses, a blue knitted hooded jacket, tracksuit bottoms and a beige baseball cap.

Officers and William’s family are growing concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 212 of 24 January 2020.