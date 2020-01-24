Men’s Shed steps in to help Hedgehog Friendly Town

Stratford’s Men’s Shed group have come to the rescue of Hedgehog Friendly Town, after vandals destroyed a special ramp designed to stop the animals drowning.

The award-winning Hedgehog Friendly Town group, run by Stratford schoolgirls Kyra Barboutis and Sophie Smith, installed the wooden ramp in the pool at Stratford Recreation Ground, to give hedgehogs an escape route if they fell in.

Sadly the ramp has been targeted at least three times since then by vandals, who in December damaged it beyond repair.

This week however Men’s Shed, which reduces isolation in older men by encouraging members to get together to make and repair things, completed a brand new ramp.

Kyra said: “Often people move the ramp and throw it in the hedge but Jon the park ranger is so good he always finds it and most if the time fixes it. This time it’s just too damaged. Luckily the lovely older gentleman at the men’s shed have made us another.”

Sophie added: “We are hoping people just don’t realise why it’s there so don’t understand the importance of it. Jon is going to put a sign next to the new one to explain it. Hopefully that will help.”