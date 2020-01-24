Council urged to take action over flooded road

A flooded stretch of road near Walton poses a real risk to people’s safety with residents claiming the county council has failed to act despite multiple vehicles becoming stranded.

According to one local resident ten cars, three vans and a tractor have all been written off trying to get through the stretch, which has remained flooded since heavy rain in October.

Emergency services have also been called to the scene to rescue stranded motorists.

Ilona Barnett, who lives close to the flooded stretch, said: “It’s a complete mess and I do think it is a safety concern, it’s very deep water and in the dark you could easily not realise how bad it is. It’s also quite an isolated area so it’s potentially dangerous if people get stuck. There is a warning sign up, but people will always chance it.

“The council simply needs to pump the water away because if they’re saying just wait until it evaporates than we’re going to be waiting until July.”

Responding to the criticisms, a spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “Following a very wet Autumn and Winter period, there are areas of the county that remain flooded.

“Warwickshire County Council continue to monitor these areas and are taking reasonable steps to resolve all outstanding issues.

“On this particular site, the council has to wait for the water level to drop before it can gain access to clean the drainage system.

“There is signage in place on the site and advice to pedestrians and motorists is always to avoid entering flood water as it may be deeper than it appears, conceal dangerous obstacles, and not taking heed of this warning may be putting yourself and others at risk.”