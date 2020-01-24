Sweeney open to staying at Town until end of the season

FOOTBALL

GOAL-GETTER Daniel Sweeney says he would love to extend his loan stay at Stratford Town to help them climb up the table – and was hopeful the matter would be resolved relatively soon.

The 21-year-old joined on a one-month loan from National League side Solihull Moors earlier this month and made his debut in the 2-1 home defeat to Stourbridge on 11th January.

Since arriving at the Arden Garages Stadium, Sweeney has proved a real hit by scoring four goals in three games.

Sweeney’s ability on the ball and in front of goal has not gone unnoticed by the Town faithful, who would like to see their new striker stay for the rest of the Southern Premier Central campaign.

Speaking exclusively to the Herald, the former Kidderminster Harriers frontman said he too would like to see out the campaign with fourth-bottom Town to fire them to safety.

“I’m really enjoying life at Stratford Town,” he said.

“I have got a good manager in Paul Davis, and with Steve Walker, Dale Belford and Jim Scott in the management team, they have made it easy for me to settle in.

“I also know a few of the lads that are already here at the club and I think being able to settle in quickly has helped my performances on the pitch.

“The number one aim for me is to get as many minutes as I can during my time at Stratford Town and get goals on top of that.

“I still think there is another 40 per cent more to come from me, as I have not been playing regular football for the past few years and I would be delighted to stay at Stratford Town for the rest of the season to help get this club out of a position they don’t deserve to be in.

“If I can help the club finish in the best possible position they can achieve this season then I’d be right up for that.

“The topic of me staying for more than a month has not really been discussed at the moment, though.

“Obviously, there are a lot of players in my position at Moors and I think going back there to only get a few minutes would not suit me.

“Staying out on loan at Stratford Town would be in my best interest.

“There’s not much time left on my loan already so staying until the end of the season at Stratford Town is something which I will be speaking about over the next few days.”

Sweeney, who scored two goals in the 4-2 defeat to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday, hobbled off five minutes from time at the Hayden Road Sports Ground after injuring his ankle, but stressed there was nothing to worry about.

And he has told fans to expect him to feature in the coming games away at Kings Langley on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and then at home to Hitchin Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm kick-off).

“I just rolled my ankle and the pitch did not help it, but I am not blaming the injury on that,” added Sweeney.

“It’s nothing serious. I’ll be back in training this week and I’m hopeful of starting on Saturday, so the fans don’t need to panic.”

When asked about the defeat to Diamonds and the coming games against Kings Langley and Hitchin, Sweeney said: “Football is a game of chances and if you take those chances, you’re going to win.

“The goals we conceded on Saturday were not ‘quality’ goals in my opinion.

“There was a lot of frustration at half-time and especially at full-time because the goals we let in were avoidable.

“Having played in this division before I know anyone can beat anyone.

“We should be going into these next two games thinking we can come away with the six points.

“I have high hopes that we can get the three points on Saturday and I know we are more than capable of getting the full six.”