Ram hits the right notes for Plough Sunday service

THE Revd Roger Simpson and Kespar Quiver, a prize-winning Cotswold ram both made recent Moreton Show Plough Sunday debuts at St Denys Church at Little Compton.

Revd Simpson admitted afterwards that he had greatly enjoyed the occasion while the two year-old ram was on his best behaviour throughout the one-hour service – even joining in the singing with one or two bleats. Plough Sunday dates back to medieval times and sees the blessing of farm machinery, livestock and all the people who work in farming.

This was the 30th Plough Sunday service organised by the Moreton Show Society, which is held at a different church every year. Former show secretaries, Babs Attwood and Tim Gardner were in the congregation in Little Compton and were at the first service at St James the Great Church in Chipping Camden in 1991.

‘We certainly didn’t have a sheep in church in 1991 so the service has developed over the years,’ said Babs, who was show secretary for 25 years from 1970. ‘It’s a very important start to the farming season and shows the power of the church within the farming community.’

Moreton Show chairman, Ed Hicks said: ‘It’s been a tricky winter for farmers who’ve been battling against the rain and muddy fields so it was great to join together to count our blessings and to look forward to the farming year ahead.’