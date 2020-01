Warwickshire Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing woman from Alcester.

65-year-old Alison Lomax was last seen at her home at around 6.30pm last night (Wednesday 22 January).

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins, of a small build with grey hair.

Officers and Alison’s family are growing concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 148 of 23 January 2020