UPDATE: Body found in search for missing Alcester woman

A BODY has been found in the search for missing Alcester woman Alison Lomax.

The 65-year-old was last seen at her home at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Alcester SNT announced on Twitter last night, Thursday, that a body had been found in the search for Alison.

The police say formal identification is yet to take place, but Alison’s next of kin has been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.