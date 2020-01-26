Warwick Hospital sees region’s steepest rise in winter ambulance arrivals

Warwick Hospital has seen the steepest increase in ambulance arrivals across the whole of the Midlands this winter as a result of ‘extreme pressure’ on NHS services.

In December 6995 people presented at A&E in Warwick, with 79.1 per cent of these patients admitted, transferred or discharged within 4 hours, the same percentage as in November.

Glenn Burley, chief executive of the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This data highlights a continued and consistent rise in A&E attendances since June 2018. This is in part due to Warwick Hospital seeing the steepest increase in ambulance arrivals across the entire Midlands region this winter.

“This is because West Midlands Ambulance Service use real-time data to decide where to take patients and, due to our good ambulance turnaround performance, more patients are taken to Warwick Hospital.

“Essentially we’re taking on more to help neighbouring hospitals, the result of an increase in demand seen across the NHS which is placing extreme pressure on all local health and care systems.

“Our dedicated staff are working hard to manage this and ensure that our communities continue to receive effective and compassionate care.

“As well as working hard we must work smart so we have developed a strategy which is aligned to the NHS Long Term Plan; our intention is to change from a service that responds to illness to one that works with people to help them live happy and healthy lives.”

While A&E performance at Warwick has not deteriorated, earlier this month the British Medical Association, revealed that A&E departments across the country had suffered their worst month on record.