New church-themed burger restaurant headed for Bell Court

An unusual church-themed gourmet burger restaurant is the latest venture set to launch at Bell Court.

The Burger Priest will occupy the unit opposite Veeno, joining oriental restaurant Kung Fu in recently signing a contract at the site.

Operating on a franchise model, The Burger Priest has two other UK restaurants in Swindon and Harlow and Stratford’s will feature outdoor seating and room for around 40 diners.

At other Burger Priest restaurants seating is provided in the form of church pews and diners select their meal choices from hymn board menus.

A spokesperson for The Burger Priest, said: “We at The Burger Priest are very excited to be opening the next restaurant in our planned expansion for 2020 at Bell Court, Stratford -upon Avon. The new development is of very high quality and is a perfect fit for a new growing brand such as ours.

“It’s a unique offer for the people of Stratford and the many visitors to the area, the provenance of our meat is fully traceable as we only use Aberdeen Angus beef in our burgers. The burgers are preservative free and they are served on buns sourced from a specialist supplier. We will also offer a number of plant based burgers and other vegetarian options.”

The restaurant is not the only new arrival to Bell Court though, with Black Sheep Barbers recently opening on the approach from Wood Street and MOR Bakery and Kitchen also expected to welcome customers soon.

John Stacey, UK real estate director at Blue Coast Capital, the owners of Bell Court, said: “We’re extremely pleased to announce the imminent arrival of MOR Bakery & Kitchen, Black Sheep Barbers and The Burger Priest. All three offerings, opening soon, will be fantastic additions to Bell Court and Stratford.

“We have always strived to deliver a well-rounded and varied mix of national, regional and independent retailers to Stratford through Bell Court and look forward to welcoming our new tenants in the coming months.”