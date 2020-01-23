Police appeal following Stratford and Bidford burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a string of burglaries in Bidford and Stratford, which officers believe may be linked.

The first incident took place on Congreve Close in Stratford on Monday night (20th January) at around 9pm, when three unknown males forced their way inside a property.

During the incident the offenders assaulted a victim with an unknown object before leaving the address and potentially running to Barrie Close.

Nothing was taken and two of the males were dressed in black and one was wearing grey.

Congreve Close was also the scene of an attempted break in at another address at around 10pm on Tuesday night, during which a sledge hammer was used.

The offenders are thought to have potentially left the area in a silver Saab.

Over in Bidford sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, a property was broken into on Scott Close, where an untidy search was made and a bottle of alcohol stolen.

If you have information about any of these incidents call 101, quoting incident 406 of 20th January to talk about the incident on Monday night on Congreve Close or incident 434 of 21st January to speak about the attempted break in on the same street on Tuesday.

To report information about the burglary in Bidford quote incident 183 of 21st January.