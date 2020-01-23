Date set for Loxley Neighbourhood Plan vote

Decision day is looming for residents in Loxley with a date set for a referendum on the parish’s neighbourhood development plan.

The plan, which will act as a guide for future development in the area, will be consulted every time a new planning application is submitted.

The date of the referendum has now been set for 27th February.

If residents approve the plan, it will become the 16th neighbourhood plan to be adopted in the district.

To vote in this referendum residents of the parish of Loxley must be registered to vote in the Local Government elections and be 18 or over on the day of poll.

The polling station, which will be open from 7am to 10pm, will be at Loxley C of E Community Primary School, Main Street, Loxley, Warwickshire, CV35 9JT.