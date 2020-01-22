John ‘The Cloth’ to close Stratford menswear shop

One of Stratford’s best known menswear retailers has called time on his town centre shop, Black Tie, after 17 years.

John ‘The Cloth’ Evans, who runs the business on Ely Street, is closing the shop at the end of March.

Speaking to the Herald last week, John, 64, explained that tastes had moved away from the more traditional outfits he hires out and now was the right time to close.

“I’ve been in menswear for 45 years and I’ve had my good times, but I feel now is the right time to go. It’s very sad but it’s hard for businesses in the town centre at the moment.” John said.

“Tastes have changed, a lot of people choose tweeds now and there quite simply are not the same number of black tie events that there used to be, I don’t get the big groups coming in for black tie suits that I used to.”

A well-known face around town, John used to run Classic Casuals in Red Lion Court for 11 years before Black Tie.

He’s also catered for one or two star names over the years counting footballer and TV presenter Dion Dublin, former Villa and Birmingham manager Alex McLeish and Ryder Cup golfer Andy Sullivan among his customers.

John said: “I really enjoy what I do, I always have, I just like meeting different people. I think I’ll be missed, I’ve got regulars and people who have been very loyal over the years so I’d like to say a big thank you to them. I’m not retiring yet, but I’ve not completely decided what I’ll be doing next.”

John added that he was currently in the process of selling off his ex-rental and retail stock and there were some great deals to be had before the shop closes at the end of March.