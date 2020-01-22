Plans for Wixford’s new village hall revealed

WIXFORD Village Hall is 90 years old but beyond economic repair which means ambitious plans for a new hall can now be revealed.

The new hall will provide a modern meeting place for groups, with up-to-date facilities for community recreation and entertainment and for hiring for birthday parties and weddings.

John Cain, chair of Wixford Village Hall said: “The need for a new hall has been a major consideration for the Village Hall Committee. Costs of new replacement halls were daunting, ranging from £200,000 to £300,000. When Oversley Developers, who are developing the landmark Oversley Castle site close by, offered the committee a building they will no longer need, it was a dream come true. The building will be available in two years and Oversley Developers will re-erect it in place of the existing village hall. Overall costs for the project will be £100,000.”

Wixford Village Hall is taking part in National Village Halls Week from 20th to 26th January. The hall will be open for the following events:

Friday 24th January – Folk Evening at 7.30pm – ‘phone 01789 773400 for tickets

Saturday 25th – Village Meeting at 2pm – new hall plans unveiled

Sunday 26th – 2pm to 4pm – Plans and a look at the hall’s history.