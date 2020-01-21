Wellesbourne vlogger hits 20million Youtube views

A Wellesbourne video blogger is aiming for stardom on Youtube after clocking 20 million views on his Disney news channel.

Jack Kendall started his channel DSNY Newscast in 2017 with the aim of delivering the latest news about the Walt Disney Company.

In four months DSNY Newscast had already surpassed 50,000 subscribers, and by the end of 2018, the channel surged past the 100,000 subscriber mark, with most viewers coming from the United States.

Jack said: “I still think it’s kind of unbelievable that these videos that I create from home, in a village in Warwickshire are watched by people all over the world.

“Disney is not just animated movies anymore, the word ‘Disney’ represents theme parks, cruise lines, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and 21st Century Fox as well. It’s all this rolled into one that makes Disney an unavoidable part of the cultural conversation.

“I basically fulfil 5 roles in one, from researcher, scriptwriter, host, sound and video editor. Each video is roughly around an 18 hour production process, that leaves me working until 2 a.m. some mornings.”

Jack believes that Disney’s 50th year in 2021 and new rides and lands opening in Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo, will help attract a global following to his channel.