Four arrested as drugs are seized in Stratford

Four men from Birmingham were arrested for drug offences following two separate incidents in Stratford over the weekend.

Three men were arrested following a suspected drug deal on Saturday (18 January) night. Officers spotted the suspicious incident involving two men while on patrol in Drayton Avenue.

The officers gave chase after the men fled but they were arrested nearby and a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs was seized.

A search of a nearby property led to another man being arrested.

The three men – aged 18, 18 and 20 – were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and later released under investigation while enquiries continue. Officers also seized a large amount of cash.

In a separate incident, on Sunday (19 January) night, a 19-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He was arrested after officers seized what they believe to be class A drugs during a stop and search in Trevelyan Crescent.

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

