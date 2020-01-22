Jones marks return to indoor action with three titles

ATHLETICS

DAVID JONES, team manager of Stratford AC’s successful veterans track team, opened the indoor season with a successful raid on the Welsh Masters Championships.

Despite having been absent from the indoor arena for five years, he came away with no less than three titles.

During a busy day, he posted competitive times to claim Gold at 800m (2:52.09), 1,500m (6:04.01), and 400m (79.49).

To add to his gold medal, Jones also secured a new Stratford AC record in the 400m and 800m.

His winter preparation is clearly going well and putting him in a good state for his international masters debut later this year.

Meanwhile, Fergus Allison made a welcome return to British Millers Club action.

Allison had a long period out through injury, but was back into the thick of things by running two BMC indoor 800m races where he was looking to get back to his best.

The first was at the Lea Valley Open where he had a strong race, finishing in 2:01.41, despite having to run a lot of it wide in lane two and fading in the final 300m.

Four days later he was in action at Sheffield where he won the D race in 2:01.39, just one hundredth of a second ahead of the runner-up from Corby.

Allison is now looking forward to a couple more indoor races before getting back into training for the outdoor season.