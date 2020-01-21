Saints have some positives to take from blank weekend

FOOTBALL

FOLLOWING two postponements last week, Southam United will be hoping to be back in action on Saturday when they take on Long Crendon Reserves at Southam College, writes David Hucker.

Both their Coventry Charity Cup quarter-final at Coventry Copsewood and the Hellenic League Division Two North fixture at Heyford Athletic fell victim to the weather, but there should be no such problem this time on the Southam College 3G pitch.

The Saints ran up their biggest score of the season when winning 7-0 at Long Crendon back in October, with the goals spread amongst four players, including two for leading scorer Levi Steele, who has netted 25 in all.

A product of Brackley Town’s youth system, Steele was playing football in Banbury before being invited to pre-season training on recommendation of Saints’s director of football Wayne Goss.

Having always played out wide, he was given the No.9 shirt by manager Richard Kay and has thrived in his first full season of senior football in the young Saints side.

From the four league matches played last weekend, the key result for Saints was that of Headington Amateurs holding the unbeaten Adderbury Park to a 3-3 draw, meaning that they still have a three-point lead at the top, despite not playing.

“It was frustrating again to have another postponement, but it’s been a good weekend without us having to kick a ball due to results elsewhere,” said Kay.

“Working week to week and game to game has served us well so far.

“We continue to focus on ourselves and are at the sharp-end in three competitions.

“We know the importance of every single game we play and, although we had a good result in the reverse fixture at Long Crendon earlier in the season, as with every game, our preparation and attitude will be the same.”

Kay, pictured left, will welcome back defender Ashley Knights and goalkeeper Kryzstof Zylski to the squad, but will be without Frankie Baigent, who is unable to play regularly due to work commitments.

Kick-off is 2pm and there is no entrance fee.