Sims leaves Santiago second in the standings despite difficult weekend

MOTORSPORT

ALEXANDER SIMS faced a tough weekend in Santiago, Chile, for round three of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – but still finished Saturday within striking distance of the championship lead.

The BMWi Andretti Motorsport driver went out in his N0.27 BMW iFE.20 in group one for qualifying and was faced with a slippery track.

Despite having scored the past three consecutive pole positions, he and his fellow group one competitors struggled with traction and Sims had to settle for 15th place on the grid with a lap time of 1:05.848.

In the race, Sims, who has recently moved from Bickmarsh to Coughton, held his own in the midfield and fought hard for position.

He made up four places to be running 11th, but an unfortunate collision with the crash barriers resulted in damage that forced him to retire.

Sims’s team-mate Maximilian Günther went on to claim the race victory with a last-lap overtake, making it two back-to-back wins for BMWi Andretti Motorsport, which now leads the team standings.

In the drivers’s standings, Sims is running in second place with 35 points, just three points behind championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne.

“I’m incredibly pleased for Max, and for the team to be in a championship-leading position,” said Sims.

“I had good pace in the practice sessions, but there was not much I could do given the track circumstances during the first group qualifying session.

“I enjoyed the opening laps of the race, which made for good and hard racing in the midfield, typical of Formula E.

“I then made slight contact with the wall, but the damage to the car was so severe I had to retire from the race.

“The result is obviously disappointing, especially considering the car is quick and competitive, but we stay positive and look ahead to the next race and aim for a better qualifying and more competitive result.”

Sims next races in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Saturday, 15th February in Mexico City.