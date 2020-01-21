Driver admits road rage assault near Stratford

A MAN has admitted carrying out a road-rage attack on another motorist during a confrontation at a traffic island.

Martin Greene had pleaded not guilty to assaulting his victim Gary Lewis causing him actual bodily harm.

But on the day of his trial at Warwick Crown Court, prosecutor Rachel Pennington asked for a second charge of assault by beating to be added to the indictment.

And Greene, aged 57, who lives near Alcester, pleaded guilty to that offence.

Accepting his plea, Miss Pennington said: “There was a small cut to the area between the top lip and the nose which bled, but it healed naturally and needed no treatment.”

The incident took place on 21st May last year at the roundabout at the junction of the A422 Alcester Road and the A46 near Stratford.

Greene was in the wrong lane for the turn he was making at the roundabout, which annoyed Mr Lewis, and there was a verbal dispute between them which ended with Greene getting out of his car and hitting the other driver.

Asking for a pre-sentence report, Rashad Mohammed, defending, said: “He does have previous convictions, although the last for common assault was 10 or 11 years ago.

“He is a man who has moved on in his life. He has settled down and has children, and has recently set up his own business. He is very much trying to turn his life around and lead a better life.”

Agreeing to adjourn for a report to be prepared, Judge Anthony Potter granted Greene bail.

But he told him: “You pleaded guilty to assault by beating, but it is a serious offence which can be dealt with by prison, but before I sentence you, I will order a pre-sentence report.”