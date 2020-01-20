Henley residents urged to think green

HENLEY Climate Action Group is urging people to think about three ideas to help battle climate change including stop flying.

Group organisers John and Penny Stott say there’s been increased interest in environmental initiatives in Henley since a climate change meeting was held in the town’s Guildhall last October which was attended by 57 people.

“Twelve years ago there just wasn’t that much interest in the climate debate but now people are trying to understand the importance of it and interest is growing,” Mrs Stott said.

The three green ideas Henley Climate Action Group are asking people to consider are: switch off a light and close the door; give up or reduce air travel (the action group report that in Sweden air travel has reduced by eight per cent while rail travel has increased by eight per cent); walk more or take public transport.

The action group’s next meeting is on Thursday 30th January. For more details contact John or Penny Stott on 01564 792251.