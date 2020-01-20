A night to savour for sporting heroes across the Stratford district

SPORTS AWARDS

CHAMPIONS of sport across the district were celebrated in front of a packed crowd at the Stratford Play House last Friday night.

More than 300 people attended the event which recognised the sporting excellence and commitment of individuals and teams as well as the hard work of coaches, teachers and volunteers across the district over the last 12 months.

Hosted by Iwan Thomas MBE, a former GB athlete as well as a European, Commonwealth and World champion, the night proved to be a fantastic celebration of the district’s unsung sporting heroes.

Twelve awards were up for grabs, but it was not only the winners who received recognition, but those who were nominated for each accolade were also praised for their efforts over the past year.

Full list of winners

Senior Sports Person: Maria Giordmaina (bodybuilding)

Junior Sports Person: Lewis Byng (Stratford AC)

Senior Para-sports Person: Kathryn Burnett (Stratford RDA)

Junior Para-sports Person: Sophie Evans-Lee (Stratford RDA and Gemini Dance Studio)

Senior Team: Stratford Cricket Club

Junior Team: Stratford AC U15 Track & Field team

Community Club: Stratford Town Football Club

Getting Stratford-on-Avon District Active: Stratford park runs

Coach/PE Teacher: Tom Abbott (Stratford Cycling Club)

Unsung Hero: Jemma Moore (Shooters Netball Club)

Outstanding Contribution: David Taylor (Alcester Town FC)

Everyone Active ‘Positive Change’ Award: Ryan Alexander (Southam College)

For a full report and more pictures, get this Thursday’s Herald.