New season preparations well under way at Norton Lindsey

CRICKET

NORTON Lindsey & Wolverton have wasted little time in getting their preparations for the 2020 season under way.

Three Saturday teams will compete in the Cotswold Hills leagues while the Norton Nighthawks are hoping to repeat their success in the Warwick Midweek League.

Conor Green has been elected as first team and club captain, supported by vice-skipper Daniel Fell.

Steve Rushton takes over as 2nds captain, with Martin Hall leading the 3rds.

At the end of last summer, Norton were received the Geoff Calcott Trophy from the Warwickshire Groundsman’s Association, an award that reflects the consistent quality of wickets, outfield, and the convivial atmosphere of the club.

The popular junior section programme will continue, with Friday night training sessions on offer for a wide range of age groups.

These will be led by ECB qualified coaches and supported by the recent investment in practice nets and bowling machine equipment.

With a number of club youngsters now involved in Warwickshire squads, it is likely that a number of county games will be hosted at Wolverton Road this season.

Indoor nets commence at Warwick School on Sunday, 9th February from 10.30am to 12 noon for eight weeks.

It costs £30 up front for the full eight weeks or £5 on the day.