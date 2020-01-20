Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 18th January

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4-2 Stratford Town

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

AFC Stratford Town 1-2 GSH United

Central Ajax Res 3-3 South Redditch Athletic

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Inkberrow Academy 0-3 Redditch Borough

Tysoe United 3-0 AFC Alcester Town

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals

Bretforton Old Boys 5-0 Shottery United (Old Boys win 9-3 on aggregate)

FISSC Reserves 3-3 Blockley Sports (Sports win 7-6 on aggregate)

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two

FISSC 3-1 AFC Coventry

Sunday, 19th January

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Drakes Broughton Rangers 2-3 Stour Excelsior

Stratford HGC 1-2 TDMS Evesham

RUGBY

Saturday, 18th January

Midlands Four West (South)

Old Yardleians 15-10 Claverdon

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Reading Abbey 12-12 Shipston-on-Stour

Warwickshire Merit League, Division One

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 36-15 Earlsdon 2nds

Division Three

Alcester 2nds 14-13 Old Laurentians 3rds

HOCKEY

Saturday, 18th January

MRHA Midlands One

Stratford 1sts 1-2 Northampton Saints 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Beeston 3rds 11-1 Stratford 2nds

South West One

Stratford 3rds 4-1 Redditch 2nds

South West Two

Redditch 3rds 1-1 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 2-2 Hampton-in-Arden 6ths

Northampton Saints 7ths 2-2 Stratford 6ths

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Sutton Coldfield 5ths 3-0 Shipston 1sts

Division Three

Sutton Coldfield 6ths 1-1 Stratford Ladies 3rds