Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 18th January
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4-2 Stratford Town
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
AFC Stratford Town 1-2 GSH United
Central Ajax Res 3-3 South Redditch Athletic
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Inkberrow Academy 0-3 Redditch Borough
Tysoe United 3-0 AFC Alcester Town
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals
Bretforton Old Boys 5-0 Shottery United (Old Boys win 9-3 on aggregate)
FISSC Reserves 3-3 Blockley Sports (Sports win 7-6 on aggregate)
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two
FISSC 3-1 AFC Coventry
Sunday, 19th January
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Drakes Broughton Rangers 2-3 Stour Excelsior
Stratford HGC 1-2 TDMS Evesham
RUGBY
Saturday, 18th January
Midlands Four West (South)
Old Yardleians 15-10 Claverdon
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Reading Abbey 12-12 Shipston-on-Stour
Warwickshire Merit League, Division One
Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 36-15 Earlsdon 2nds
Division Three
Alcester 2nds 14-13 Old Laurentians 3rds
HOCKEY
Saturday, 18th January
MRHA Midlands One
Stratford 1sts 1-2 Northampton Saints 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Beeston 3rds 11-1 Stratford 2nds
South West One
Stratford 3rds 4-1 Redditch 2nds
South West Two
Redditch 3rds 1-1 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 2-2 Hampton-in-Arden 6ths
Northampton Saints 7ths 2-2 Stratford 6ths
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Sutton Coldfield 5ths 3-0 Shipston 1sts
Division Three
Sutton Coldfield 6ths 1-1 Stratford Ladies 3rds