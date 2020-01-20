Council U-turn on £50 pensioner parking permits

Councillors have backtracked on plans to charge pensioners £50 for parking permits, dropping the proposed fee to £25.

The £50 charge was originally included in the council’s draft budget, but the proposal has now been scaled back.

The change was added as an amendment to the budget at last Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for operations, said: “We’ve altered the £50 figure we are consulting on to £25 simply because we’ve listened to what people have said, and £25 seems to be the general consensus. Of course this is a proposal and the public will get their chance to give their views on it via the consultation and we will listen to what is said.”