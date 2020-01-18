Keep an eye on the weather this weekend

WITH a high probability of severe cold weather between early Sunday morning (19th November) and Monday morning (20th December), local NHS and council leaders are urging people to think about how cold weather and winter viruses may affect you, your family and neighbours.

Although the period of cold weather, with low temperatures and overnight frosts will be short-lived, there is a concern that vulnerable people may be affected by the cold snap.

Stay warm and well

Cold weather can lead to serious health problems and can kill. Older people, those with chronic health conditions and people who have a disability, are particularly at risk during the cold weather. Cold and flu viruses as well as tummy bugs such as Norovirus are also now starting to circulate.

Everyone is advised to keep warm and healthy by keeping rooms heated to at least 18oC throughout the day and night and to wear suitable clothing – several thin layers is better than one thick layer. It is also recommended that people keep an eye on the weather forecast when planning activities.

For protection against flu, those eligible, including carers amongst other vulnerable groups, are reminded to please ensure they don’t delay and take up their offer of a free flu vaccination. Hospital admission rates for flu were the highest ever recorded last year. There are many myths about the jab but it really is one of the best ways to keep well in the colder months. Help challenge some of the myths around flu vaccination and contact your GP, Pharmacy or midwife to book it in. It is not too late – please book in soon.

To prevent the spread of tummy bugs people are reminded to wash their hands with soap and water regularly and clean surfaces frequently if someone within the household is unwell and allow until 48 hours after you last had symptoms before returning to work or school.