Councillor back ‘Shut the Door’ campaign

Councillors have given their backing to a new campaign encouraging retailers to keep their doors closed during the colder months to help combat climate change.

The ‘Shut the Door’ campaign was brought before the Cabinet on Monday by Liberal Democrat councillor Nigel Rock who argued that in addition to helping the planet, the measure would protect workers from roadside pollution, deter shoplifters and prevent children wandering out onto the street.

The idea garnered much cross-party support in the chamber with deputy leader Cllr Daren Pemberton praising Cllr Rock for bringing the motion forward.

‘Shut the Door’ is a national campaign already supported by a number of councils in the UK.