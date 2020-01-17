Look familiar? NFU staff become TV stars

A CAST of NFU Mutual employees is starring in the company’s latest television campaign to promote its insurance services.

Brushing up on their acting skills, seven staff members from the Tiddington and Ryon Hill Park offices have taken on multiple roles as employees, customers and suppliers.

Will Fensom, an IT architect from Bidford-on-Avon, said his appearance had already earned him some notoriety, adding: “I’ve received countless messages from surprised customers, friends and family telling me they’ve seen me on TV, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Product consultant Jonathan West, from Old Town, played a customer. He said: “I was put forward by marketing because I was told I had an ‘approachable face’. It was very easy to get into playing a customer as I am one myself. Since the advertisement, so many people at work, friends and family have jokingly asked for my autograph.”

Other cast members include Alex Humphries and Ruth Poulten from Stratford, Jennie Ludford from Wolverton, Zoe Knight from Lowsonford and Liz Fowler from Kineton.

Bev Mitchell, head of marketing based in Tiddington, said: “We wanted to show our real agents and offices helping customers, just as they do every single day.” First screened on Boxing Day, the advert will run throughout 2020.