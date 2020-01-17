LIVE: Stratford-on-Avon District Community Sports Awards 2020

SPORTS AWARDS

THE very best of sporting success across the Stratford-on-Avon district will be celebrated tonight, Friday, at the Stratford Play House.

Supported by Everyone Active, the awards evening starts at 8pm.

There are 11 awards up for grabs and they are: Senior Sports Person, Junior Sports Person, Senior Para-Sports Person, Junior Para-Sports Person, Senior Team, Junior Team, Community Club, Coach/PE Teacher, Unsung Hero, Outstanding Contribution and Getting Stratford-on-Avon District Active.

Iwan Thomas MBE, a former GB athlete as well as a European, Commonwealth and World champion, will host this year’s event.

Live updates from tonight’s ceremony can be found below.

9.41pm: And that concludes tonight’s ceremony. Congratulations to all the winners and all the finalists for this year’s awards.

Here’s to another year of sporting success and we look forward to seeing it recognised in 2021.

A full report and pictures of tonight’s ceremony in next week’s Herald.

9.37pm: The winner of the Outstanding Contribution Award is David Taylor of Alcester Town FC.

9.34pm: The final award presentation of the night is for Outstanding Contribution and the finalists are David Taylor (Alcester Town FC), Mathew Pickering (Stratford Boxing Club) and Martine Verweij (Kids Run Free).

9.33pm: And the Senior Sports Person Award winner is Maria Giordmaina.

9.30pm: The penultimate award of the night is Senior Sports Person and the finalists are Maria Giordmaina (bodybuilding) and Georgina Mitchell (Stratford Sharks).

9.28pm: The Junior Team Award winner is Stratford AC’s U15 Track & Field squad.

9.25pm: Next up is the Junior Team award and the finalists are Stratford AC U15 Track & Field, Alcester Grammar U14 Girls Hockey, Henley Tennis Club.

9.25pm: The winner of the Senior Para-Sports Person Award is Kathryn Burnett (Stratford RDA).

9.21pm: The next award is Senior Para-Sports Person and the finalists are Dan Gill (Warwickshire Bears) and Kathryn Burnett (Stratford RDA).

9.20pm: The winner of the Unsung Hero Award is Jemma Moore (Shooters Netball Club).

9.16pm: The next award is Unsung Hero and this year’s finalists are ­Jemma Moore (Shooters Netball Club), Steve Allen (Tysoe Junior Football Club), Amy Hollingum (Tysoe Junior Football Club), Dave Petty (Stratford Squash Club), Charlie Rawlings (Stratford Sharks).

9.15pm: The winner of the Junior Sports Person Award is Lewis Byng from Stratford AC.

9.10pm: The next award up for grabs is Junior Sports Person and the finalists are Demi Barnett (Stratford T-UK), Sky Barnett (Stratford T-UK), Alex Adams (Stratford AC), Freddie Clemons (Stratford AC), Lewis Byng (Stratford AC) and Joshua Mitchell (Stratford Sharks).

9.08pm: And the winner of the Senior Team Award is Stratford Cricket Club!

9.05pm: The next award is Senior Team and the finalists are Stratford Town FC, Stratford Hockey Club Men’s 1sts and Stratford Cricket Club.

8.49pm: The winner of the Juniors Para-Sports Person Award is Sophie Evans-Lee (Stratford RDA)!

8.46pm: Next up is the Junior Para-Sports Person Award and the finalists are Kyle Jackson (Warwickshire Bears), Lewis Tandy (Stratford RDA), Sophie Evans-Lee (Stratford RDA).

8.45pm: And the winner of the Community Club Award are Stratford Town FC and Kineton Sports & Social Club in a joint honour!

8.41pm: The third award is Community Club and the nominees are Warwickshire Bears Wheelchair Basketball Club, Stratford Town Colts, Stratford Kayaks, Kineton Sports & Social Club and Stratford Town FC.

8.39pm: And the winner of the Getting Stratford-on-Avon District Active Award is Stratford park runs.

8.35pm: The second award is Getting Stratford-on-Avon District Active and the finalists are Kevin Taylor (Stratford Table Tennis Club), Paul Williams (netball), Hayley Noel (Springfield Mind), Stratford AC, Kathrin Foster (Nordic walking), Stratford park runs.

8.33pm: And the winner of the Coach/PE Teacher Award is Tom Abbott of Stratford Cycling Club.

8.30pm: The first award is Coach/PE Teacher and the nominees are Chelsea Mansell (Wilmcote Primary School), Samuel Evans (Stratford Kayaks), Tom Abbott (Stratford Cycling Club), Lee Johnson (Stratford Boxing Club) and Kim Mortimer (Stratford Sharks).

8.07pm: Iwan Thomas MBE takes to the stage to get the awards ceremony under way following a short speech from Cllr Tony Jefferson.

8.03pm: Well we’re under way now. A few speeches to go through first before the awards are handed out.

7.41pm: The order of awards for tonight’s ceremony is as follows – Coach/Pe Teacher, Getting Stratford-on-Avon District Active, Community Club, Junior Para-Sports Person, Senior Team, Junior Sports Person, Unsung Hero, Senior Para-sports Person, Junior Team, Senior Sports Person, Outstanding Contribution.

7.35pm: Good evening and welcome from the Stratford Play House for tonight’s Stratford-on-Avon Community District Sports Awards.

A great evening is in prospect as Stratford-on-Avon District Council recognises the sporting achievements over the past year.

There are 11 awards up for grabs and the Herald shall be bringing you updates throughout the evening.

We shall be back very soon for when the awards ceremony gets under way at 8pm.