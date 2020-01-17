Slow down and save lives

POLICE officers have stopped and spoken to a number of motorists about speeding near Stratford-upon-Avon and Wellesbourne as part of a campaign to urge motorists to slow down and obey speed limits to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads.

On 13th January, patrol officers stopped a BMW 3 series on Oakley Wood Road for excess speed on Banbury Road, Wellesbourne. Words of advice were given.

On 13th January, Patrol Officers stopped a Seat Leon for excess speed on Birmingham Road, Stratford. Words of advice were given.

On 12th January a car was stopped for speeding on the A429, and words of advice given to the driver.

On 11th January, a Peugeot 106 was stopped for excess speed on Birmingham Road, Stratford and words of advice given. The driver has been asked to produce their driving licence and documents.

During the stops officers also check that driving licence, insurance and MOT are in order and may also test the driver’s alcohol level is within the legal limit.

In Warwickshire, between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2019, 91 people were killed and 659 seriously injured in collisions where speed or loss of control was recorded as a contributory factor.

This is even more concerning as nationally 49 per cent of speeding offences were committed in areas with designated 30mph speed limits, potentially putting the lives of pedestrians at risk.

Warwickshire Police is working closely with partners including Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire County Council, Highways England, and national campaigners including BRAKE to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads