Housing plan for former TA centre

Plans are afoot to redevelop Stratford’s former TA Centre on New Broad Street into housing.

Proposals to build seven houses and three flats on the site have yet to come forward as a formal planning application, but Castle Homes of Warwick are set to showcase their plans to the public during an event later this month.

The consultation event, which will provide opportunity for residents to quiz the developers or give their thoughts on the plan, will take place at The West End at 9 Bull Street on 23rd January between 6-8pm.

The TA Centre site has been used by a number of groups and organisations over the years and was formerly the home of Stratford Ambulance Association.