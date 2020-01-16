Police appeal following fatal Harvington crash

Police are appealing for information following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Harvington earlier this month.

The collision occurred on the junction of the B4088 Evesham Road with Village Street at 12.36pm on Sunday 5th January.

A silver Honda Jazz, a silver Mercedes and a red VW Polo were all involved in the incident, with the driver of the Honda, a man in his 80s, pronounced dead in hospital several days after the collision.

The Honda was travelling Northbound in the direction of Alcester approaching Harvington Cross, the Mercedes was travelling southbound towards Evesham and the Polo was also approaching the crossroads from Village Street.

West Mercia Police Roads Policing Unit Officer, Steve Oliver, said: “Sadly, a man in his 80s has subsequently died in hospital from the injuries he sustained during this incident.

“Our investigations are on-going to establish what occurred at the Harvington Cross junction on Sunday 5 January. If you saw anything or have dash-cam footage of the incident please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 277s of 5 January 2020.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.