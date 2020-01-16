In this week’s Stratford Herald… out now!

It’s out today… another unmissable edition of your Stratford Herald packed with breaking news, crucial information, compelling interviews and so much more.
This week’s headlines:
Heartless vandals attack Shipston Football Club memorial
Multi-million Stratford College revamp begins – see the plans
District Council yet to finalise climate crisis action plan
Veteran RSC actor Clifford Rose, 90, recalls glory days of the theatre
Plus a fabulous arts section, the best sports coverage around, chance to look for your dream home – get the full picture, get the Herald