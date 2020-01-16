Grant funding for disadvantaged children

SCHOOLS, charities and community organisations in the Wychavon District Council area are being urged to bid for grants to help support disadvantaged children and their families.

Its Social Mobility Grant Scheme has a pot of £20,000 available aimed at children eligible for free school meals to help close the gap between the most disadvantaged young people and their peers.

Grants between £250 and £1,000 are on offer but successful applicants must ensure the projects do not stigmatise or isolate individuals or groups.

Applications are open until 1st February to schools, voluntary and community sector organisations, as well as early year settings. They can be for small capital projects or revenue schemes.