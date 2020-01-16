Vandals spray graffiti on football club stand dedicated to cancer victim

HEARTLESS vandals have sprayed graffiti all over a football stand in Shipston dedicated to a long serving club volunteer who died of cancer last year.

Shipston Excelsior Football Club opened The Steve Edwards Stand last year in memory of club stalwart Steve Edwards, aged 70, who devoted himself to the club for over 25 years. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April and died very shortly afterwards on 12th August.

Steve’s son Jonny and his family were left shocked and saddened to learn the stand built in tribute to their father had been sprayed with blue paint last Saturday night.

Read how the community of Shipston rallied to overcome an act of shocking behaviour in today’s Stratford Herald.