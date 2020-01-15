Henley Forest come from behind to edge out Claverdon in nine-goal thriller

FOOTBALL

TOM BYROM was the hat-trick hero for Henley Forest of Arden, who boosted their Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One title hopes with a narrow 5-4 victory over fellow challengers Claverdon.

Having trailed 3-1 at the break, Forest roared back from behind to secure the three points to cement top spot.

Daniel Hagyard and Thomas Haley were also on target for the hosts. Owen Bennett, Matt Glass, Joseph Knight and Liam Reynolds scored for Claverdon, who are nine points off the top, but have three games in hand.

South Redditch Athletic moved up to second place after scraping past GSH United 3-2.

Benjamin Higgins (2) and Aaron Bunn got the goals for Athletic.

The one other game in the division saw AFC Stratford Town and Feckenham Reserves share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Samuel Barbo and Thomas Bromley got on the scoresheet for Town while Dan Gaffney and Ben Hill were the scorers for the Millers.

In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, league leaders Bretforton Old Boys dropped points for just the third time this season after they were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Shottery United.

Basement boys Blockley Sports are still searching for their first points of the season after they suffered a 2-1 reverse at AFC Alcester Town.

Paul Dipple and Matt Layton got the goals for Town while Freddie Eldridge replied for Sports.

Four goals from Jake Bradley fired Shipston Excelsior Reserves to a 6-2 success at Inkberrow Academy, with Nick Walker and Lewis Robinson completing the visitors’s scoring.

Meanwhile, second-placed Shipston Excelsior Colts were held to a 1-1 draw by third-bottom FISSC Reserves.

Lawrie Kendall had given FISSC a 1-0 half-time lead, but Jamie Haines salvaged a point for Colts in the second period.

Elsewhere, Redditch Borough booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Division Two KO Cup with an emphatic 10-0 victory over Tysoe United.

Callum Ribbans led the way with six goals while Neil Hawkins struck twice.

Anton Bennett and Grant Dodd were also on target for Borough.