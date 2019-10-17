STRATFORD Picturehouse will close next January.

A statement released by the Picturehouse reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of the Stratford-Upon-Avon Picturehouse. The Cinema will cease trading on the evening of Sunday 5th January 2020. It has been our pleasure to serve the community of Stratford-Upon-Avon since 1997 and we greatly appreciate the patronage and support that the people of this wonderful town have given us.

We would like to sincerely thank our loyal customers and Members for the many years of support and enthusiasm they have brought to the cinema.”

Former Stratford Mayor, Cyril Bennis, who led the campaign for a community cinema in 1997 said he was: “devastated” when he heard the news.

“I cried when I found out. This was a community effort and community cinema. The staff are magnificent. I never dreamt this would happen. It was pure and total madness to allow a second cinema to open in town with no justification.”

It’s understood the lease on the Picturehouse expires in 2020.