Warwickshire book place in next round of Double Rink Walker Cup

BOWLS

WARWICKSHIRE Ladies capped off a three-game week by booking their place in the next round of the Double Rink Walker Cup.

The ladies downed Devon by nine shots (44-35) in a tough encounter at Portishead.

Moira Parsons (Welford) with Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) started strongly and were 14-3 up at seven ends before their opponents started to dig their heels in, but their consistency paid off and they finished with a ten-shot win at 25-15.

The other team skipped by Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm (both Whitnash), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) were under the cosh to start and trailing 9-2 on the ninth end before picking up nine shots over the next three ends which certainly changed the perspective and suddenly they were 11-9 ip at 12 ends.

Unfortunately the Devon team came back at them and despite four shots on the last end they were unable to win, but only lost by one shot (19-20) to give Warwickshire the overall win.

In the Johns Trophy, lost by four rinks to Wiltshire and now there hopes of reaching the Regional Finals in July hang in the balance.

All is not lost, though, as there is a game against Gloucestershire to come a week on Saturday.

The winning rink was skipped by Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm (both Whitnash), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) whose success was never in doubt as they set off strongly and continued to put pressure on the opposition throughout the game eventually finishing with a 26-13 win.

The drawing rink skipped by Jenny Corn with Jacqui Cook (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) was a different story as they were trailing 16-3 by the 12th end and it was only sheer determination that kept them in the game as they fought back to finish with a respectable 20-20.

Meanwhile, the ladies secured a 133-98 friendly victory over Nottinghamshire at Solihull Municipal Bowling Club.