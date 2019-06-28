Henry’s catch of the day

Teenage fisherman Henry Bronckaerts certainly had Stratford’s catch of the day last week after pulling a 24lb pike from the river.

Henry, 16 of Meon Vale, caught the impressive fish close to the town’s chain ferry, taking this picture as proof before releasing it back.

Henry said: “It’s certainly the biggest fish I have ever caught in this country, though I did once catch a carp in France that was bigger. It was a bit of a surprise, I didn’t think it was going to be quite so big, it just lightly bumped the lure and as I had a stick on the line, I thought that was what was weighing it down. Then it just jumped out of the water.

“My mum was pretty impressed by it, I just got the picture and put it straight back.

“I’ve ran this past the Stratford tackle shop owner and a few people I know and I may have caught the largest pike from Stratford town in a few years.”