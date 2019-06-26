Roy’s charity cycle ride helps fund Shakespeare Hospice

HE said last year was going to be his last year but Dr Roy Lodge MBE is getting on his bike again to raise money for Shakespeare Hospice with a cycle ride from Stratford to Bristol in July.

Next month Roy will be 81 and despite having to overcome a deep vein thrombosis when he came off his bike earlier this year, he remains undeterred and will take on the sponsored bike ride supported by his wife Gina who provides maintenance back up and refreshment on route plus a good deal of encouragement.

He keeps fit by going to the gym and riding his bike round town and hopes to match the £2,276 he raised for the hospice last year when he cycled from Stratford to Bath.

As a former national and Great Britain international athlete, Roy has undertaken many charity rides for the hospice since he was Mayor in 2006 to 2007 including John O’Groats to Lands End and Lands End to John O’ Groats.