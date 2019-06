GOLF

FOUR members of Welcombe Golf Club raised £2,950 for Macmillan Cancer Support after completing 72 holes around the hilly course last Friday.

Paul Tunnicliffe (14), Neal Tugman (11), Norman Emery (12) and Morgan Jackson (pro) were on the first tee at 5am for their charity challenge.

The foursome walked all the way around and were in pursuit of 36 birdies from the 72 holes, but finished short on 28.